Container Park Near Changi Airport Has Al Fresco Dining & Outdoor Stage For Festival Vibes

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

New F&B Container Park To Open Near Changi Airport

The Punggol container park was all the rage when it opened a few years ago — but now, there’s a new kid on the block.

Located near Changi Airport, the new Cosford Container Park is set to open later this year.

With 13 container units for food and beverage (F&B) operators, the container park seems to be the next entertainment enclave in the East.

Cosford Container Park provides dining & entertainment

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the container park will double as a dining and entertainment space.

The new park, located close to Changi Airport, will be able to accommodate up to 340 people at its premises.

Based on the artist’s impressions, patrons can choose to dine on the lower or upper deck of the 38,000-square-foot compound.

Moreover, they can enjoy the major festival vibes with outdoor seating, a performance stage, and ambient lighting.

However, the compound also has indoor seating in the case of wet weather.

Not only that, but the space also has a fun slide — perfect for those who want to keep their kids entertained.

As it turns out, the container park is so close to Changi Airport that diners can witness planes taking off the landing strip.

According to Cosford Container Park’s Facebook page, the park is slated to open in the third quarter of 2023.

Developed from a WWII heritage site

ST reported that Tee Tree Investments is heading the development of the S$3 million container park.

The director of Tee Tree Investments, Mr Ant Tee said, “We aspire to create a space that goes beyond just the food, with lifestyle spaces and a touch of immersive art and entertainment experiences with a festival vibe.”

Indeed, the project is an exciting refresh for the historic site.

In the 1930s, the British used the area to house three 15-inch guns as a part of their coastal defence network.

Over a decade later, two of these guns were used to attack the invading Japanese when they came from the Malay Peninsula.

As such, patrons can look forward to dining on a part of Singapore’s history, dating back to the pre-independence days.

Container park slated to open near Changi Airport this year

Although Tee Tree Investments has not released an official date for the park’s opening, we do know its location.

Here’s how you can get there:



Cosford Container Park

Address: 30 Cosford Road, Singapore 499550

Opening Hours: TBC

Nearest MRT: Changi Airport Station

For now, we can only eagerly wait for the completion of the stylish new hang-out spot.

Will you pay a visit to the new container park when it opens? Let us know in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Cosford Container Park on Facebook.