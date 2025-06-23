Italian expat says cost of living in S’pore is ‘very affordable’, can get kopi for just S$1

Italian expat says Singapore’s cost of living is not that high & majority of people can live a ‘decent lifestyle’

While many Singaporeans complain about rising prices and a tightening wallet, an Italian expat is offering a rather surprising hot take — that the cost of living in Singapore isn’t all that high.

In fact, according to him, a decent life here is very much within reach, a claim that he’s backing up with S$1 kopi.

Expat says cost of living is not as bad as people think

Mr Andrea Fassi, an Italian sales professional who has lived in Singapore for four years, recently posted a video on Instagram that’s got netizens buzzing.

“People are complaining about the cost of living in Singapore,” he began. “The reality is that, aside from the city centre and certain places, the cost of living, your everyday items, are still very affordable for everyone.”

To back his claim, he cited a very Singaporean example: a humble cup of Kopi Siew Dai (coffee with less sugar and condensed milk), which he had just bought for S$1.

“That’s less than US$0.70,” he said. “I mean, how much cheaper can it be?” He added that it simply doesn’t get any cheaper than that.

Admits some things are pricey, but ‘decent lifestyle’ is affordable

Mr Fassi acknowledged that the city centre and “certain things” can be expensive. But on the whole, he believes that “the vast majority of people can afford a very decent lifestyle”.

In response to MS News’ queries, he shared that essentials such as hawker food, public transport, daily groceries, and even leisure activities are all reasonably priced.

“There are also plenty of green spaces you can visit,” he added.

Mr Fassi lives in a condominium and commutes via public transport. Most of his meals are eaten at a coffeeshop near his home.

When asked how Singapore compares to his hometown, Mr Fassi shared that the cost of living in northern Italy is actually similar, with one major difference: housing.

He acknowledged that rent and property prices here are significantly higher, but feels that everything else balances it out.

Mr Fassi, who enjoys sharing snippets of his daily life in Singapore on social media, have also talked about the positives of living in Singapore, such as the HDB facilities.

Some netizens agree with OP, others sceptical

Unsurprisingly, his remarks stirred some debate online.

Some agreed wholeheartedly, especially those living in the same neighbourhood as Mr Fassi and who can still score a kopi for a dollar.

One Instagram user agreed that Singapore is “comparatively cheaper” if one considers countries such as the United States of America and Australia.

However, not everyone shared the same view. A few netizens noted that S$1 kopi is increasingly rare, and shared that prices in their areas had climbed well past that.

Another commenter suggested consulting people outside the “expat circle” to better understand the “pains of everyday Singaporeans”.

