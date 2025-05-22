S$0.60 hot Kopi-O & Teh-O soon available at all Kopitiam outlets in S’pore

Kopitiam to roll out S$0.60 hot Kopi-O & Teh-O in June

Those in Singapore can soon enjoy S$0.60 hot Kopi-O and Teh-O at all 79 Kopitiam outlets as FairPrice Group celebrates SG60.

From 1 June to 31 August 2025, customers can grab a cup of either beverage as morning fuel or an afternoon perk, at less than a dollar.

This promotion will be available all day, any day at all Kopi Kiosks and The Kiosk at Kopitiam outlets islandwide.

The sweet deals don’t stop there.

Also part of the SG60 celebrations, Kopitiam will be launching a special Limited Time Promo Set, available from 1 to 30 June 2025.

Customers can enjoy a slice of the new Harvest Fields’ hazelnut chocolate toast along with a cup of hot Kopi-O or Teh-O, for just S$1.60 (U.P. S$2.50).

This promo set will be offered at all Kopi Kiosk and The Kiosks at food courts in malls, coffee shops, and hawker centres managed by Kopitiam — excluding Greenridge, 504 Yishun, and 542B Serangoon North.

‘Making every day a little better for customers,’ says FairPrice Group CEO

“SG60 is about building a stronger Singapore together,” said Henry Chu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FairPrice Group.

“As one of the nation’s leading cooked food providers, we want to do our part in giving back to the community that has supported us throughout the decades.”

Mr Chu added that the 60-cent beverages are “just the latest in an exciting lineup of SG60 deals and promotions across FairPrice Group”.

These initiatives are a way to continue making every day a little better for their customers, said the CEO.

Stay tuned to Kopitiam’s social media platforms or website for the latest updates and upcoming activities at all outlets.

Also read: FairPrice offers S$6 return voucher for every S$60 CDC voucher spent

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of FairPrice Group and Shin Min Daily News on Facebook. Image on the right for illustration purposes only.