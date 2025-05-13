FairPrice offers S$6 return voucher for every S$60 CDC voucher spent 

Get S$6 return vouchers for every S$60 CDC supermarket vouchers spent at FairPrice

FairPrice is giving away S$6 return vouchers for every S$60 Community Development Council (CDC) supermarket voucher spent in a single transaction at FairPrice outlets.

The initiative was announced on Tuesday (13 May), the same day that Singaporean households received the latest tranche of CDC vouchers.

No minimum spend required for usage of return vouchers

According to FairPrice’s press release, the initiative will last for about a week, from Tuesday (13 May) to next Monday (19 May), at all FairPrice stores.

These include:

FairPrice

FairPrice Finest

FairPrice Xtra

The return vouchers are valid for use from the day after issuance until 15 June 2025.

No minimum spend is required for the vouchers.

Additionally, customers can use multiple return vouchers in a single transaction.

FairPrice’s third wave of return vouchers in 2025

FairPrice Group’s third wave of return vouchers this year is part of its commitment to ensure that all Singaporeans have access to essential goods as the country celebrates SG60.

“Singaporeans have shown incredible strength and spirit in the last few months of global uncertainty,” said Group CEO Vipul Chawla. “As the nation’s largest retailer, we want to recognise the hard work they put in every day to lead more fulfilling lives.”

“This third wave of FairPrice return vouchers is our way of helping to make every day a little better for all in Singapore, by keeping daily essentials within reach,” he added.

Besides return vouchers, FairPrice group has introduced other initiatives to help Singaporeans stretch their dollar, including extending its discount schemes for Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation members, and Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) cardholders.

