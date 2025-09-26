Couple from China emails bomb threat to airline in M’sia after failing to change flight seats

Couple from China arrested for sending bomb threat email to airline

A Chinese couple has been arrested in Tawau, Malaysia for sending a bomb threat email to an airline.

The couple, aged 29 and 28, wanted a seat change for their flight to Kuala Lumpur (KL) on 23 Sept, but had not received a response.

In frustration, they then decided to send an email to the airline’s headquarters on 20 Sept, claiming that there was a bomb onboard the plane.

The couple were meant to transit in KL before heading to Beijing, China.

Arrested after airline reported incident to police

Upon receiving the email, the airline alerted their security team at Tawau airport.

At the same time, police also commenced an investigation, leading to the couple’s arrest at a hotel in Semporna at around 8pm on Monday (22 Sept).

During the arrest, officers confiscated a VIVO X200 Pro Mini phone, which they believe was used to send the threatening email.

Authorities stated that the email caused significant panic, and the threat was considered credible enough to warrant a full investigation.

According to Tawau police chief ACP Jasmin Hussin, the suspects claimed that they had gotten the idea from a Chinese news portal.

It stated that the fastest way to receive a response from an airline was to send a threatening complaint.

Facing charges for criminal intimidation and public panic

Both suspects are facing charges under Sections 506 and 505(b) of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and public panic, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

They are currently in police custody while investigators further verify the suspects’ involvement.

The couple appeared in court on Tuesday (23 Sept), requesting a four-day remand order to assist in the investigation.

The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China has been informed of their detention.

