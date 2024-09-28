Woman arrested in Thailand for allegedly making bomb threat on VietJet plane, airline decides to let her go

Woman arrested in Thailand for allegedly making ‘bomb threat’ on VietJet plane,

On Thursday (26 Sept), a Polish woman was arrested in Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport for allegedly making a bomb threat on a VietJet plane.

Mr Kittipong Kittikachorn, the airport’s general manager, said airport security was informed of the threat aboard flight VZ961 at about 2.18pm on Thursday (26 Sept).

According to The Nation, a total of 121 passengers and six crew members were on the plane.

Once the plane landed safely, authorities escorted the female suspect to the airport’s police station.

After questioning her, police determined that the woman had no intention to plant a bomb on the plane. She had simply used “prohibited words” on the flight, reported the Bangkok Post.

Airline lets woman go

Airport security conducted a thorough search of the passengers and luggage. An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team also checked the baggage and the aircraft for any sign of explosives.

After no suspicious objects were found, authorities lifted the emergency measures at 4.30pm, reported The Nation.

“The incident did not affect the airport’s overall operations,” Mr Kittipong said.

VietJet said it does not intend to prosecute the woman, according to Khaosod. The local media outlet also reported that officials were arranging a flight back to Poland for the woman on Thursday night.

Featured image adapted from Dân trí and VietJet.