Couple die in Tokyo sauna fire after getting trapped due to faulty doorknob

Couple die after being trapped in sauna during fire

On Monday (15 Dec), a couple in their 30s died after being trapped in a private sauna during a fire in Tokyo, Japan. The pair were found unconscious and lying on top of each other near the entrance of their room.

The couple were rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Fire at a private sauna in Tokyo

Authorities were first alerted to the fire when the emergency alarm at the facility went off at 12.25pm.

When they arrived, they discovered the fire on the third floor of the five-story building.

The fire was subsequently put out within an hour.

According to Yomiuri Shimbun, a bench at the back of the sauna was burned and some singed towels were also found.

The victims also had burn marks on their backs.

Police found that the doorknob to their private room had fallen off on both sides of the door, leading to speculations that the victims had been trapped inside.

Police also believe the couple had pressed the emergency button located inside their room. However, the button appears to have malfunctioned as well.

Luxury sauna under investigation

The victims are a husband and wife pair — 36-year-old Masaya Matsuda and his wife 37-year-old Yoko Matsuda. The husband was a beauty salon owner while his wife was a manicurist.

Police are currently investigating the case for the cause of the fire.

The bodies of the victims have also been sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

According to Nippon TV News, the sauna was members-only facility with private rooms for its clients.

Membership fees were reportedly as high as ¥390,000 (S$3,250).

Also read: ‘Sauna’ seen at entrance of HDB flat, netizens say structure is probably illegal



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Yomiuri Shimbun and Google Maps.