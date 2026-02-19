Couple caught behaving intimately in the sea off Pattaya beach, Thai authorities investigating

Couple behave intimately in the sea off Pattaya beach despite presence of others

Despite the presence of other beachgoers, an amorous couple behaved intimately in the sea off a beach in Pattaya, seemingly impervious to the many pairs of eyes on them.

The act was recorded in viral videos shared on Facebook and has led to an investigation by the authorities.

Couple float in scandalous position off Pattaya beach

In a now-deleted 35-second clip posted in the “Sweet Pattaya Squid” group, a man and a woman are seen floating in the water.

The woman, who was wearing a black swimsuit, rested her legs scandalously on the man’s shoulders.

Other footage showed the man attempting to embrace the woman to move her closer to him.

The woman then put her hands around his neck.

Couple allegedly carried on for nearly an hour

A witness who was fishing for squid at the beach told Thailand’s Channel 7 News that the incident occurred at around 4.30am on Monday (16 Feb).

The 47-year-old witness, Mr Ai (transliterated from Thai), said the pair appeared to be Chinese, and carried on for nearly an hour.

At one point, they reportedly returned to the beach only to head back into the sea for a second round.

The couple allegedly showed no embarrassment or concern despite tourists and fishermen gathering nearby and taking photos and videos of them, he told Amarin TV.

After they were done, they walked away nonchalantly, as if nothing had happened, he added.

Netizens criticise couple for inappropriate behaviour

Several netizens criticised the couple for their actions, describing them as inappropriate and harming the image of the tourist spot.

One mentioned that the water was unsanitary and could leave the couple susceptible to bacterial infections.

However, some others enjoyed the posts and asked for more videos.

While most people focused on the intimate acts, some users were captivated by the woman’s beautiful legs.

Thai authorities investigating incident

The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

They are also considering implementing measures to maintain order in the beach area at night.

The incident comes less than a month after a couple were caught having public sex on a beach, also in Pattaya.

Also read: Police in Thailand catch couple having public sex on beach, woman claims to be S’porean



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from นายมลรูปโพลารอยด์ กรอบรูปอัลบั้มรูป on Facebook.