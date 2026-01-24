Police in Thailand catch couple having public sex on beach, woman claims to be S’porean

Tourist has sex with 61-year-old woman claiming to be Singaporean on public beach in Thailand

In the early hours of 23 Jan, police in Pattaya, Thailand, arrested a British tourist and a 61-year-old woman who were having sex on a public beach.

The older woman claimed to be Singaporean.

According to Channel 7 News, authorities were first alerted to the incident at 4.19am.

Public sex caught on tape

A recording of their explicit acts shows the man on his back with his legs in the air. The woman, meanwhile, had her face near his groin.

Officers were then seen approaching the couple, who appeared shocked by their presence.

While the pair initially tried to flee, they eventually agreed to head down to the station for questioning.

According to Bright TV, the man has been identified as 34-year-old Euripides Loucaides.

He was noted to be inebriated during questioning and said he was unaware of his actions.

Woman claims to be Singaporean

Meanwhile, the 61-year-old woman said she was not aware that the act was illegal under Thai law.

While reports indicate that she is as fluent in Thai, the woman claims she is Singaporean and had come to Thailand to study.

Locals, however, said that they had believed the woman to be homeless. They also noted that she exhibited signs of mental illness.

Police are charging both individuals with committing indecent acts in public. The pair face a fine of up to ฿5,000 (S$204).