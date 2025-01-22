Couple in M’sia fatally stabs newborn to conceal pre-marital pregnancy from families

Unmarried couple in Malaysia fatally stabs newborn baby

An unmarried couple, aged 18 and 21, was arrested in Port Dickson, Malaysia on 21 Jan for allegedly stabbing their newborn baby to death.

According to Port Dickson District Police Chief Superintendent Maslan Udin, the police received a call at 11.13am from Port Dickson Hospital, reporting that a female patient had arrived after giving birth.

However, the hospital had not seen the baby, as reported by Oriental Daily.

Stab wounds discovered on newborn baby girl

Police later found the baby hidden in a bag at a house in Taman Intan Perdana, Telok Kemang.

“Police investigations confirmed that the baby girl was born full-term and had stab wounds on her chest,” said Mr Maslan.

The couple was arrested between 9.30pm and 9.45pm, and items such as their clothes, mobile phones, and a knife were seized for further investigation.

The female suspect, who worked at a fast food restaurant, and her unemployed boyfriend were found to have no prior criminal records, as reported by Kosmo.

Mr Maslan also stated that, according to preliminary investigations, the motive for the incident stemmed from the suspects’ fear of their families discovering the pregnancy.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

