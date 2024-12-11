Hospital in M’sia allegedly keeps dead baby in freezer, detains mother over unpaid bills

Malaysian hospital keeps dead baby in freezer for 2 weeks over unpaid bills

A Malaysian hospital reportedly kept a dead baby in a freezer for two weeks and prevented the mother from leaving the hospital due to unpaid bills.

In desperate financial straits, the father eventually reached out to Mr Wan Cai, founder of the Special Funeral Van Unit (UKVJ), who shared this heartbreaking story through a series of Facebook posts.

A birth marred by complications

According to Mr Wan Cai’s detailed post, the father explained that his wife went into labour in the early hours of 24 Nov.

What was meant to be a joyous occasion quickly turned tragic — the baby was born with severe abnormalities: only one eye, no nose, and no anus.

When the doctor approached the father, he was informed that the baby would need specialist care.

However, due to his financial struggles, the father was unable to pay for the delivery, let alone the necessary procedures to keep his child alive.

Faced with this devastating reality, the father could only offer a prayer for his child, hoping for peace.

Tragically, the baby passed away approximately 30 minutes after birth.

Baby’s body & mum held as a collateral

Because the father was unable to pay the bills, the hospital refused to release his baby’s body and also detained his wife.

Desperate, he sought money wherever he could, reaching out to friends and relatives, but was unable to raise the necessary funds.

He continued working in an effort to cover the bills, even though he had only been employed at the factory for five days before this crisis unfolded.

After two weeks of relentless struggle, he finally contacted UKVJ, who stepped in to help resolve the situation.

Baby finally laid to rest

According to Mr Wan Cai, when his team began handling the baby’s body, they encountered difficulties due to it being frozen for 16 days.

The team had to use hot water to thaw the body and loosen the joints in preparation for burial.

On 9 Dec, with the help of public donations, the baby was finally laid to rest in a cemetery in Selangor.

Featured image adapted from Mr Wan Cai Official on Facebook and Mr Wan Cai Official on Facebook.