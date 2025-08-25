S’pore couple quits high-paying banking jobs to become tour guides, takes visitors to hidden heritage sites

Singapore couple trades high-paying careers to become full-time tour guides, brings their son along

A Singaporean couple has traded in their lucrative banking careers for a far less conventional path — guiding curious visitors into cemeteries, abandoned schools, war bunkers, and other forgotten corners of the island.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Stanley Cheah, 26, and Amanda Cheong, 37, have been drawn to adventure and exploration since their teenage years.

Mr Cheah, an avid photographer, often documented his solo explorations of hidden places online.

His posts eventually caught the attention of Ms Cheong in late 2020, sparking a friendship that soon evolved into joint explorations of abandoned mansions, derelict factories, and old cemeteries.

By June 2021, they had begun hosting private tours on the side.

As interest grew after the pandemic, especially from schools and companies, the couple decided to establish their tour service company, Hidden Heritage Collective, last year.

Couple quits banking jobs to become tour guides full-time

In March this year, the couple finally quit their well-paying banking jobs to dedicate themselves fully to their tour projects.

Balancing corporate life with a newborn and the demands of running tours had left Mr Cheah exhausted.

But what started as a side passion has since blossomed into a full-time mission.

The pair now spend their days poring over old maps, comparing them to present-day Singapore, and trekking to obscure sites tipped off by friends and fellow explorers.

Their catalogue of tours currently includes about seven classic heritage routes. These range from the Johor Sultan’s Palace hidden deep in the woods, to World War II-era bunkers in Sembawang, secret air-raid shelters, and the Jurong Fishing Port.

Among them, the most popular stop is the former Communicable Disease Centre, which will be closed to the public in October before being redeveloped into a recreational space.

Bringing their child along to explorations

Despite their unusual lifestyle, the couple makes sure to involve their young son, Xie Ruizhe (name transliterated), in their explorations.

Ms Cheong said they often bring him along to sites like abandoned factories to cultivate a love for the outdoors and a spirit of adventure.

“Ruizhe loves climbing ladders and exploring everywhere. When he’s a bit older, we’ll take him on even more adventures.”

Gothic wedding held at abandoned factory

True to their unconventional ways, the couple also broke tradition with their wedding.

In 2023, the couple held an all-black wedding at an abandoned Woodlands factory, complete with magpie and butterfly specimens, metal music, and a ram’s skull centrepiece.

The all-black wedding attracted some criticism online, with detractors labelling it “cult-like” or a “Satanic ritual.” But the couple remained unfazed.

The entire celebration cost them less than S$4,000. They chose to spend the money on their honeymoon instead, travelling through Fiji, the Cook Islands, and Tuvalu.

Mr Cheah admitted: “We like to visit these offbeat spots before they become popular tourist attractions, to experience the local, authentic life and culture.”

That philosophy also drives their work with Hidden Heritage Collective. “We hope to document and preserve memories of local old buildings before they are demolished and rebuilt.”

Heritage tours suitable for all ages

Since going full-time, the couple has been running between three to five tours every weekend, with groups ranging from infants to seniors in their 70s.

One regular participant, Ralph (name transliterated), 33, a marketing director, has joined six tours this year alone.

“Singapore has developed rapidly, but I’ve always been curious about the factories, runways, and docks that once existed here, and how they shaped the early character of the country,” he said.

“These tours have shown me that history isn’t just confined to textbooks. Heritage doesn’t only exist in grand landmarks; it also resides in seemingly ordinary spaces that carry meaning, waiting for us to preserve their memory.”

