Redditor asks how couples know they’re ready for BTO, netizens say it comes down to marriage commitment

Redditor asks how couples know they’re ready for BTO

Applying for a Build-To-Order (BTO) flat is a huge commitment and milestone for young couples in Singapore.

Recently, a netizen took to the askSingapore subreddit to ask Redditors how they know when they’re ready to BTO with their partner.

Identifying herself as a 23-year-old woman, the original poster shared that she had seriously considered applying for the recent BTO launch at Keppel with her previous partner.

The more they discussed, however, she realised she wasn’t ready emotionally or financially.

“To me, it felt like we were in the relationship for the sake of housing,” she wrote. To her ex, on the other hand, it was about “taking a leap of faith.”

The conflict eventually led to their break-up, she revealed.

“How do people actually know when they are ready for something like this?” she asked. “Is there a clear point when everything aligns, or do most just take a leap and hope for the best?“

Netizens say it comes down to marriage commitment

Since posting on 30 May, the thread has drawn over 160 comments with many netizens sharing their views.

While some advocate for the cliché “take the leap of faith” mindset, most offered practical advice — emphasising that a couple’s commitment to marriage should be the key factor when deciding to apply for a BTO flat.

One comment read, “When you know both of you are ready to commit to a marriage. Please don’t ‘take the leap of faith’ cause it likely won’t end well.”

“You should only proceed if you can envision a future with him,” another wrote. They shared three pointers of compatibility to consider:

Shared morals/values

Alignment of financial/life goals

Spiritual/emotional aspects

They also encouraged readers to reflect whether they are truly ready to settle down or are doing so to follow societal norms.

Another user highlighted the troubling issue that young couples face in Singapore — prioritising housing over love.

This Redditor offered an alternative perspective, arguing there is no “fixed point” at which a couple should BTO.

While acknowledging that it isn’t the norm, they advised couples to live together before getting married. This way, they would get a better understanding of each other’s lifestyle habits, which can often make or break a marriage.

