S’pore couples share how they split holiday expenses, from joint accounts to spreadsheets & going Dutch

Singapore Redditor sparks discussion on how couples split holiday expenses

Money is often a delicate topic — even more so when it involves shared expenses like holidays.

On Wednesday (28 May), a Redditor took to the r/askSingapore subreddit to ask a straightforward yet thought-provoking question: “How do couples split holiday expenses?”

Curious about others’ experiences, they pointed out that while some couples go Dutch, others prefer to divide costs by category — for example, one partner covering accommodation while the other handles food.

They also wondered if differences in income should be taken into account.

Netizens suggest joint accounts & flexible arrangements

Within just a few hours, the thread garnered over 150 comments, with netizens sharing their personal approaches to managing travel finances as a couple.

Many, particularly those who are married, recommended setting up a joint account specifically for shared expenses.

One commenter explained that costs from couple-related activities are simply drawn from this account.

Another user offered a more flexible take.

As the main trip planner, they usually cover most costs, while their spouse contributes through cash or their YouTrip card.

One commenter described an entirely different dynamic, where he pays for almost everything — flights, accommodation, and meals.

While his spouse offers to chip in, he prefers to take care of it, especially as he earns “quite a bit more”.

“As a married couple, I [don’t] believe in niaming over shared enjoyment. If I can afford it for the both of us, I’m doing it,” he said.

Some couples prefer going Dutch

Others firmly believe in splitting everything down the middle.

One user, who has been with their partner for five years but is not married, shared that they each pay for their own flights.

Fixed costs such as accommodation, tours, and transport are split evenly, while personal shopping remains an individual expense.

Another recommended setting up a shared spreadsheet to track holiday budgets and expenses, making it easier to divide everything at the end.

“We split everything 50-50,” one user wrote, adding that they try to “optimise” spending based on their budget, especially since their incomes are not the same.

Also read: ‘He decided that he didn’t love me anymore’: S’poreans share heartbreaking reasons why long-term couples break up

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from shisuka on Canva, for illustration purposes only.