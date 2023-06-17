Courier Helps Extinguish Fire In S’pore Home, Calmly Assesses Situation Before Taking Action

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Courier Calmly Puts Out Stovetop Fire In Singapore Home

Having a fire in your home is terrifying, especially if you don’t have any experience extinguishing flames.

Luckily for one homeowner in Singapore, the right person appeared at her doorstep exactly when her house was in flames.

Seeing that a fire had broken out at her stove, a courier — reportedly from J&T Express — proceeded to help put out the blaze.

Turns out, the courier reportedly served in the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) during his National Service (NS) days, which probably explained his calm demeanour despite the raging fire.

Courier seemingly extinguishes kitchen fire using damp cloth

At the start of the TikTok clip shared by Side Eye News, a fire can be seen raging on the kitchen stovetop.

Upon seeing the flames, the courier promptly sets down the camera and begins assessing the situation, seemingly asking if there was oil on the counter.

He then attempts to dampen the flames by throwing what appears to be a wet cloth over the fire.

The man’s initial efforts seemed partially successful. However, as the flames diminished, black smoke filled the kitchen.

The man then repeats the process with another damp cloth while the homeowner watches on helplessly.

According to STOMP, the incident occurred on 25 May.

The courier, who works for J&T Express, was reportedly with the SCDF during his NS days, which was likely how he was able to handle the issue with such ease.

Netizens applaud courier for quick action

One user noted that the courier was “calm, cool, and collected”, speculating if he had picked up the skills as a full-time National Serviceman (NSF) with SCDF.

Meanwhile, another commenter pointed out how lucky the home-owner was.

As fate would have it, the person delivering her parcel knew how to safely extinguish the fire that broke out at the moment.

Another TikTok user expressed their gratitude towards deliverymen in general, stating that many of them are “always ready to help”.

Courier extinguishes fire while delivering package

Luckily for the homeowner and her neighbours, the deliveryman was there to save the day.

Kudos to the courier for helping a stranger in dire need.

