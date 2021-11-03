COURTS Nojima Store At The Heeren Opens On 6 Nov

COURTS is where many Singaporeans would visit for their electrical appliances, furniture, or other IT gadgets like laptops.

When Robinson’s exited its Heeren store, it left a gaping hole to be filled, and COURTS promptly came in with its 2nd flagship store.

COURTS announced on Wednesday (3 Nov) that COURTS Nojima will open officially on Saturday (6 Nov), earlier than the Mar 2022 date initially planned.

The first 500 people who visit on 6 and 7 Nov can stand to win a total of $20,000 in gift cards.

There’ll also be various activities for families and kids to indulge in the store, which is set to become COURTS’ largest in Singapore.

First 3 levels of COURTS Heeren store to open on 6 Nov

According to a COURTS press release on 3 Nov, the first 3 levels will be open to the public from 6 Nov.

Visitors can expect more than you’d normally see since the Orchard store will be COURTS’ second flagship store in Singapore.

Image courtesy of COURTS

When all 6 floors are open in the first quarter of 2022, it’ll become Singapore’s largest COURTS retail space, with all its stuff at the Somerset store to move to the COURTS Nojima store.

Look out for the comfy bed section, which will hopefully leave you with a good night’s rest.

Image courtesy of COURTS

Televisions are still a ubiquitous part of many Singaporean homes for gatherings and family time on a lazy weekend.

Image courtesy of COURTS

For more of what COURTS Nojima store will offer, check out this article.

$20,000 gift cards for 1st 500 customers

To celebrate the store opening, the 1st 500 customers at 11am and 7pm will be given gift cards worth a total of $20,000.

Image courtesy of COURTS

500 customers will also receive a free Goodie Bag giveaway starting at 3pm on both days.

Image courtesy of COURTS

Not only that, but you can expect the following if you come down on 6 and 7 Nov:

Free ice cream outdoors on Orchard Road

A live FIFA gaming tournament at the esports gaming room

Kid-friendly activities such as kids craft workshops and floral art workshops

Cooking workshops by kitchen appliances brand Ninja

Brand workshops by Google and hairstyling demonstrations by Phillips

Complimentary manicure sessions

Sofa customisation and mattress selection talks with King Koil

COURTS looking to hire more staff

According to Hoang Duc Thanh Matthew, Group Chief Operating Officer of COURTS Asia Limited and Country CEO of COURTS Singapore, COURTS Nojima is hiring more staff.

He also pledged to bring “Japanese service standards to Singapore” through Nojima, which owns COURTS.

“We strive to deliver on our promise to make aspirational home products accessible to our customers in Singapore while offering quality Japanese standards of service equivalent to that of our stores in Japan.”

“We hope that our customers will be able to rediscover the joy of in-person shopping as we gradually enter into a new normal in a post-pandemic world,” Mr Hoang noted.

New store in the heart of Orchard

Many will fondly remember The Heeren as a hangout spot as well as Robinson’s.

Hopefully, COURTS can bring some of what made it such a popular gathering point and revitalise a sleeping Orchard Road that’s been hit hard by the pandemic.

