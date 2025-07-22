COURTS celebrates SG60 with up to S$6,000 in prizes from Samsung, LG, Dreame, Dunlopillo & Epson

Visit the TSL-branded COURTS van for a chance to win up to S$6,000 worth of prizes

As Singapore turns 60 this year, COURTS is pulling out all the stops to celebrate. And you’re invited to the party.

From now till 27 July 2025, shoppers at the electronics and furniture retailer’s outlets can enjoy exclusive deals on top brands like Samsung, LG, Dreame, and more.

But if you’re after even more fun (and freebies!), mark your calendar for 26 July, because that’s when TheSmartLocal (TSL) is rolling up to the COURTS Megastore with their very own SG60-themed van, complete with games and giveaways worth up to S$6,000.

Play a game at the TSL van & spin to win cool prizes

If you’re in the mood for some friendly competition — and wouldn’t mind snagging an epic prize while you’re at it — swing by the TSL van at the COURTS Megastore’s taxi stand from 2pm to 6pm on 26 July.

Just look out for the adorable van with a merlion decal and a blue mascot in an SG60 T-shirt waving the Singapore flag. You can’t miss it.

There, you can take on a light-hearted challenge hosted by the TSL crew: a game of “sticky hands”, where you’ll throw a sticky hand at a ball and try to be the first to pull it away from the centre. Nail it, and you’ll earn a shot at the Spin & Win wheel, where up to S$6,000 worth of prizes await.

Some of the rewards up for grabs include:

A Samsung Tab S9 FE (worth S$675)

Dreame Pocket High-Speed Hair Dryer and Styler (worth S$449)

LG True Wireless Earbuds (worth S$172)

Epson EcoTank Printer (worth S$329)

Dunlopillo Beautiful Dream Fibre Pillow (worth S$29.90)

COURTS vouchers worth S$6, S$60, or S$600

The first 60 participants will also walk away with an exclusive COURTS SG60 goodie bag, so being an early bird definitely pays off.

Here are all the details you need to know to track down the TSL van:

COURTS Megastore (taxi stand)

Address: 50 Tampines North Drive 2, Singapore 528766

Date: 26 July 2025

Time: 2pm – 6pm

Nearest MRT station: Pasir Ris

Snag sweet deals on Samsung, Dreame & more from 11 to 27 July

The party doesn’t stop at the van.

From now to 27 July, exclusive offers will be happening across all COURTS outlets as well as online — and we can’t think of many things more satisfying than saving big on your shopping, especially for Singaporeans.

For starters, selected Samsung mobiles, tablets, and wearables are up to S$500 off, making it the perfect time to upgrade your devices or finally pick up that entertainment-ready tablet for late-night shows in bed.

If you’ve been meaning to outsource your chores, selected Dreame robot vacuums are also up to S$500 off, so you can come home to clean floors without lifting a finger.

For five-star sleep quality, Dunlopillo mattresses are now up to 50% off, giving you hotel-level rest without the hotel-level price tag.

Home entertainment gets an upgrade, too. LG OLED TVs 55” and above are going for S$100 off, just in time to enjoy the National Day Parade in ultra-crisp, cinematic quality from your living room.

And if you’re working from home, selected Epson models come with up to S$100 in COURTS vouchers — ideal for printing everything from urgent office docs to boarding passes for that well-earned getaway.

Even more free items and prizes are up for grabs as part of COURTS’ SG60 celebrations. Find out more on their official website and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok for the latest updates.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with COURTS.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Cassia Leong.