Singapore Reports 24 New Covid-19 Cases On 27 May

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 24 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday (27 May), bringing our national tally to 61,940.

There are 14 new infections in the community, of which 3 are unlinked at the moment. The remaining 11 are linked to previous cases.

1 new case has also emerged from workers’ dormitories.

9 other cases are imported and involve travellers who tested positive during their SHN upon arrival in Singapore.

More information will be available tonight.

26 new Covid-19 cases on Vesak Day

Yesterday (26 May), MOH reported 26 new cases of Covid-19,

23 community cases

1 case from workers’ dormitories

2 imported cases.

Of the 23 community infections, 20 are linked to previous cases and 3 were unlinked.

The unlinked community cases include:

58-year-old woman who works at Chevy’s Bar and Bistro

38-year-old man who works at Rong Chang F&B Services

24-year-old man who works at McDonald’s at The Woodgrove

New cluster linked to Westwood Secondary School

3 new clusters have also been identified, including one linked to Westwood Secondary School with 3 cases.

The 2 remaining clusters are linked to Hong Ye Group and a technician who works at Singapore Refinery Company.

The Jem/Westgate cluster continues to grow with 7 new cases being linked to it. The cluster currently has 60 linked cases — the 2nd largest in Singapore.

5 other clusters each saw 1 new case added to their case counts:

Changi Prison Complex cluster

Learning Point cluster

Marina Bay Sands Dealer cluster

McDonald’s delivery riders cluster

Personal chauffeur cluster

In more positive news, our nation’s largest cluster – linked to Changi Airport Terminal 3 – has not reported new cases in 5 days.

Returning Singaporeans & PRs must take pre-departure Covid test

MOH has also put in place new measures to better manage the risk associated with imported cases.

From 29 May, all Singaporeans and Permanent Residents (PRs) would have to undergo Covid-19 tests before departing for Singapore.

Travellers who had resided in “lower-risk countries” such as Australia, China, and New Zealand for 21 days prior to travelling are exempted from the requirement.

Hope number of unlinked cases drops in coming weeks

Even though Singapore continues to see new community infections on a daily basis, most of them are linked to previous cases and only a handful are unlinked.

With the tightened restrictions in place till 13 Jun, let’s hope the number of unlinked cases drops in the coming weeks so the measures can be lifted soon.

Meanwhile, let’s adhere to the safety measures and do our part to keep the situation under control.

MS News wishes those who have been infected a speedy and smooth recovery.

