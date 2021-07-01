10 New Covid-19 Cases On 1 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed as of 12pm on Thursday (1 Jul) 10 new Covid-19 cases.

4 of them are in the community, with none unlinked.

There are also 6 imported cases, who were already on Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

There are a total of 10 Covid-19 cases reported today.

Locally, there were 4 cases found. 1 of them is linked to previous cases and detected through surveillance. Another 3 were already on quarantine.

There are also 6 imported cases, who were either already on SHN or were isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

There’ll be a daily situation report released later at night.

Note that locations visited by Covid-19 cases will no longer be published.

