Singapore Confirms 21 New Covid-19 Cases On 1 Oct

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 21 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (1 Oct).

3 in the community are all Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PRs), while 15 are imported cases serving their Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

Looser travel restrictions to more countries

In further updates to travel arrangements, Singapore will soon allow leisure travellers from more countries, starting 8 Oct.

Visitors from Australia and Vietnam will be able to enter Singapore without having to serve a mandatory Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

This will be on account that their Covid-19 swab test results upon arrival here are negative.

The 2 nations join Brunei and New Zealand in a growing list of countries that have made leisure travel agreements with Singapore.

Community Covid-19 cases include 3 linked

MOH also reported a third case linked to a Changi Airport employee yesterday (30 Sep).

The 23-year-old was the third infection in 3 days, after the employee’s housemate also tested positive for Covid-19 on the same day as him.

He was already under quarantine.

Continue to exercise caution

Suffice to say, this is no time to throw caution to the wind. We have yet to bring community infections down to zero, so the situation is still far from ideal.

As long as the virus is still capable of spreading widely, we have to continue being vigilant and exercising caution.

Wear your masks when you’re out and about, sanitise constantly and check in and out of public places.

We all have a part to play in Singapore’s health and safety, so let’s try our best to help.

