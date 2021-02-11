Singapore Confirms 12 New Covid-19 Cases On 11 Feb

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (11 Feb).

9 are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

There are 3 cases locally, all of which are in the community. This comes after Singapore went 2 consecutive days without any community cases.

Today’s number brings our total tally so far to 59,759.

Higher transmission risks over CNY

In their update today, MOH warned that “there will be higher transmission risks in the community” due to more interactions over Chinese New Year (CNY).

They thus emphasise the importance of adhering to safety rules during the festive period.

In case you’ve forgotten, they include:

8 unique visitors per household per day

Digital reunions encouraged over physical ones

Limit visits to family members & no more than 2 other households/day

Keep face masks on during lohei

No verbalisation of auspicious phrases

While these may be a lot to remember, they’re important in order to keep your loved ones as safe as possible amid the pandemic.

Usual plans like reunion dinners can go on, as long as they’re in compliance with the above guidelines.

Stay safe & have a happy new year

Covid-19 may have changed our lives as we once knew it, but the progress Singapore has made proves that our efforts have paid off.

Here’s to hoping that the situation will continue to improve, and we can return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

Till then, enjoy your long holiday and have a happy new year with your family and friends.

