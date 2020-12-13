Singapore Confirms 7 New Covid-19 Cases On 13 Dec

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 7 new Covid-19 cases today (13 Dec). The national tally is now at 58,320.

Of the 7, there are:

7 imported cases

0 living in workers’ dorm

0 community case

All 7 imported ones are serving Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) after arriving at Singapore. MOH will release more details tonight.

8 imported cases yesterday

Looking back at yesterday’s updates, MOH preliminarily confirmed 8 new Covid-19 cases. All were imported.

Here’s a breakdown of the details, according to MOH:

5 Singaporeans and 1 Permanent Resident (PR) came back from Nepal, the United Kingdom, and India.

2 Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from the United States and Maldives.

They had promptly served Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) upon touching down in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

Stay socially responsible

Now that it’s the festive season in Singapore, more residents are pouring into the streets like Orchard to hang out and shop for gifts.

As we’re seeing more crowds in public places, it’s best to keep in mind that we are not entirely free of Covid-19.

So, do be socially responsible, don’t go out if you’re feeling unwell unless seeking medical attention, and practise good hygiene.

Featured image by MS News.