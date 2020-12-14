Singapore Confirms 5 New Covid-19 Cases On 14 Dec

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 5 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (14 Dec).

All are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

For the 3rd straight day since 12 Dec, we have no local transmissions. This also marks over a week without community cases.

Covid-19 scare aboard cruise ship

Just last week, passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas cruise ship to nowhere received a scare when a fellow guest initially tested positive for Covid-19.

The 4-day trip came to a halt just 3 days in, as the ship had to turn back and dock, following safety protocols.

Thankfully, the 83-year-old guest’s subsequent tests later came back negative, confirming that it was actually a false alarm.

Source

The hoo-ha created quite a stir in the news as events unfolded, and everyone kept a close eye on updates.

Nevertheless, the incident showed the efficiency of both the cruise’s and Singapore Tourism Board’s (STB) procedures in protecting passengers’ health, as well as containing possible infections.

Safe resumption of travels

While the Hong Kong air travel bubble has been put on hold due to a new wave of infections, this hasn’t dampened other travel arrangement plans.

Most recently, reports state that Singapore will be lifting border restrictions on travellers from Taiwan, starting 18 Dec.

Source

Besides meeting several requirements, those who eventually test negative for Covid-19 need not serve their SHN upon arriving here.

As for travellers from Hong Kong, they now have to serve a mandatory 14-day SHN.

Hope for Phase 3 to start soon

Locally, residents have been bracing ourselves for Phase 3 to start soon, as we quickly approach the end of a tumultuous year.

But since we still haven’t met the target for minimum TraceTogether usage, the likelihood of that happening is still up in the air.

Whatever the outcome may be, let’s work together towards a much safer and better year ahead.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MS News.