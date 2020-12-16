Singapore Confirms 12 New Covid-19 Cases On 16 Dec

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (16 Dec).

All 12 are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

There are no local transmissions today.

Recorded highest tally since 24 Nov

Just yesterday (15 Dec), Singapore recorded our highest daily tally in a while, with 16 new cases including 1 local transmission in a workers’ dorm.

The last time numbers hit that range was on 24 Nov, when we had 18 new Covid-19 cases.

With the daily record dropping to 12 cases today, let’s hope we’ll return to single digit totals and maintain that for a long time.

Eventually, the aim is to get to zero new cases consistently for an extended period.

Ready for Phase 3

With Phase 3 confirmed to commence on 28 Dec, the enthusiasm among Singapore residents is palpable, as we look forward to the slight easing of restrictions.

Even so, this change shouldn’t be a reason for us to start getting complacent, as the threat of infection is still prevalent.

This is why most safety precautions like mask-wearing and safe distancing remain, until we can be sure that we’re ready to return to life pre-pandemic.

When that will be is still very uncertain, but we hope we won’t have to wait too long.

