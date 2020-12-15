Singapore Confirms 16 New Covid-19 Cases On 15 Dec

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 16 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (15 Dec).

Of these, 15 are imported, with 1 local transmission reported in a workers’ dormitory.

Source

This is the highest daily tally Singapore has reported in Dec, with the last one on 24 Nov, when we recorded 18 new cases.

Community cases, however, remain at zero.

Phase 3 coming soon

In a long-awaited update yesterday (14 Dec), Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong finally confirmed that Phase 3 will begin soon, on 28 Dec.

With a set date, we no longer have to worry about the rate of TraceTogether uptake like we previously did.

Nevertheless, the Government continues to encourage residents to make the transition as Singapore gradually moves towards TraceTogether-only SafeEntry check-ins.

Source

Even as we eagerly make plans to gather with more friends come 28 Dec, we should continue to adhere to health and safety precautions.

Remember that mask-wearing and safe distancing remain mandatory, and so is seeing a doctor when unwell.

For a full list of the Phase 3 updates, you may refer to the MS News article here.

More travel arrangements in the works

While there have been no major travel updates recently, there are efforts to slowly but certainly reopen borders.

Travels for business purposes seem to be a priority, as Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing announced special plans today (15 Dec), reports CNA.

Source

The Connect @ Singapore initiative will reportedly welcome business travellers from all countries coming here on short-term stays.

Applications begin in mid-Jan 2021, and visitors will likely start arriving thereafter.

Of course, their stay entails very stringent protocols, including lodging at a dedicated facility throughout their time here.

Here’s to a safer new year ahead

As we look forward to enjoying a little more freedom to socialise and spend time with our loved ones, let’s continue doing our part to keep everybody safe.

The fight against Covid-19 is a battle we must all face together, and there’s surely light at the end of the tunnel.

Featured image by MS News.