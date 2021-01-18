Singapore Confirms 14 New Covid-19 Cases On 18 Jan

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 14 new Covid-19 cases today (18 Jan). This brings the national tally to 59,127.

Of the 14, there are:

12 imported cases

0 living in a dormitory

2 community cases

All 12 imported had already been served Stay-Home Notices (SHN) or placed in isolation upon arrival.

MOH will be releasing more details tonight.

2 community cases reported yesterday

In yesterday’s update, Singapore confirmed a total of 30 new Covid-19 cases on 17 Jan, comprising 28 imported infections and 2 in the community.

The 2 local cases were later found to be linked to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) para-veterinarian Covid-19 cluster.

In the meantime, here’s a breakdown of the imported cases’ details, according to MOH:

2 Singaporeans and 1 Permanent Resident (PR) who came back from India, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates

3 Dependant’s Pass Holders from India and the UAE

2 Long-Term Visit Pass holders from India

5 Work Pass holders from from India, Lebanon, the Philippines and the UAE

14 Work Permit holders from Bangladesh and India, including 1 domestic worker

1 Short-Term Visit Pass holder from India who’s here to visit her Singaporean child

All of them had been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.