Singapore Confirms 14 New Covid-19 Cases On 19 Feb

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 14 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (19 Feb).

All are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

There are no cases in the community today, marking the second consecutive day since yesterday (18 Feb).

Moderna vaccine shipment arrives in Singapore

While the ongoing vaccinations involve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Singapore has recently acquired the Moderna vaccine, which arrived early on 17 Feb.

These will reportedly be distributed to individuals aged 18 and above, though the commencement date is unclear for now.

Hopefully the authorities will provide updates when the time comes.

Vaccine recipient suffers cardiac arrest

As the exercise ongoing, several patients have reported side effects from the jab, though most are common symptoms like fever.

News of a vaccine recipient suffering a cardiac arrest thus caused some worry, though MOH has come forward to clarify the facts.

According to them, there’s no proof that links the vaccine with the cardiac arrest, thus assuring everyone that it’s still safe.

Moreover, the elderly man has a history of illnesses like hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

Stay safe during the pandemic

Our consistently low community case count may give us greater confidence, but we shouldn’t take it as an excuse to let our guards down.

Considering how unpredictable the virus is, we should be all the more wary.

Let’s continue being vigilant and responsible citizens who look out for each other’s health and safety.

