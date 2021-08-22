Singapore Has 35 New Covid-19 Cases On 22 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily reports 35 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday (22 Aug).

Among them are:

29 locally transmitted cases

6 imported cases

9 cases were detected when they were already on quarantine. Another 3 cases were detected through surveillance.

1 case is of a senior above 70 years old who is vulnerable as he has not been fully vaccinated.

Of the 29 local infections, 17 cases are currently unlinked. Meanwhile, 5 imported cases was detected upon arrival.

The other 1 imported case developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

MOH will release more updates on the local Covid-19 situation tonight.

364 cases in hospital, 29 cases of serious illness

As of Saturday (21 Aug), there are 364 cases in hospital. While most are well and under observation, there are also 29 cases of serious illness:

22 require oxygen supplementation

7 in intensive care unit (ICU)

In the past 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated who became severely ill or died is 8.8%, while that for the fully vaccinated is 1.7%.

Source

78% of population is fully vaccinated

MOH said that it has given out 8,553,434 doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

This makes for 78% of the population being fully inoculated, with 82% having received at least one dose.

Another 156,114 doses of other vaccines not part of the national programmes have also been given out, covering 84,345 people.

The breakdown for age groups is as follows:

Received at least 1st dose:

60-69: 92%

70 & above: 86%

45-59: 92%

40-44: 92%

12-39: 90%

Source

Those who’ve completed their vaccinations by age group:

Source

As we can see, those in the 70 and above age group are still lagging a little behind the others. Despite starting latest, 90% of the 12-39 age group have at least received their first shot.

1 new cluster

In the past 7 days, new cases in the community have decreased from 377 cases in the week before to 260 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from 98 cases in the week before to 87 cases in the past week.

However, this also means that the Delta variant is still in the community, and may remain for a long time.

MOH also reported 1 new cluster, while another 2 have closed.

This leaves us with 76 clusters, ranging between 3 and 1,155 infections.

Cases of serious illness are down

With vaccination rates one of the highest in the world, it stands that we have a case for reopening further.

Meanwhile, cases of serious illness are also down from previously, which we want to maintain to prevent a surge in hospitals.

Vaccination appears to be doing a key job in keeping people out of hospital or serious illness, and if your loved ones haven’t done so, do try to encourage them to get their jab.

This way, we can get back to a ‘new normal’ with large-scale events and social gatherings soon, while accepting that deaths may occur.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.