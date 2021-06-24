Singapore Confirms 23 New Covid-19 Cases On 24 Jun 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 23 new Covid-19 cases today (24 Jun). This brings the national tally to 62,493.

Among them are:

14 community cases

0 dormitory cases

9 imported cases

2 cases in the community are unlinked.

Meanwhile, all 9 imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival and were tested during their stay. 4 of them are returning Singaporeans/Permanent Residents.

As investigations are ongoing, MOH said they would release further details tonight.

13 community cases on 23 Jun with 3 unlinked

Yesterday (23 Jun), Singapore reported 22 new Covid-19 cases, comprising 13 community cases and 9 imported.

Here are some of the highlights of the community cases, according to MOH:

1 linked to the 115 Bukit Merah View market cluster

1 linked to the 119 Bukit Merah View cluster

1 linked to the 90 Redhill Close cluster

Meanwhile, here’s what we know of the 3 unlinked cases:

Case 64394: An 81-year-old Singaporean retiree who’s fully vaccinated. He tested positive on 22 Jun.

An 81-year-old Singaporean retiree who’s fully vaccinated. He tested positive on 22 Jun. Case 64399: A 34-year-old Singaporean nurse who works at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. She’s also fully vaccinated. Her results returned positive on 22 Jun.

A 34-year-old Singaporean nurse who works at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. She’s also fully vaccinated. Her results returned positive on 22 Jun. Case 64405: A 69-year-old Singaporean retiree who’s also fully vaccinated. She was detected during the community testing for residents of the Redhill Close area. She tested positive on 23 Jun.

9 imported cases included 4 PRs

Here’s the breakdown of the 9 imported cases:

4 Permanent Residents (PRs) who came back from Malaysia, Indonesia, India, and the United Kingdom

2 Work Pass holders from Malaysia and France

1 Work Permit holder from Indonesia — she’s employed as a domestic worker

1 Student’s Pass holder from Myanmar

1 Short-Term Visit Pass holder from Indonesia who’s here for her upcoming marriage to her Singaporean fiancé.

They have all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

Stay vigilant & follow the rules

Covid-19 remains a salient threat to our community. Even as Singapore ramps up vaccination efforts, we should always remain vigilant when heading out.

Comply with safe management measures, wear your masks properly, and practise good hygiene.

More importantly, do seek medical attention right away if you aren’t feeling well.

Featured image by MS News.