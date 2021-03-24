Singapore Confirms 15 New Covid-19 Cases On 24 Mar 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 15 new Covid-19 cases today (24 Mar). This brings the national tally to 60,236.

All 15 are imported.

They had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during their stay.

This also marks the 12th consecutive day of no local infections in Singapore.

MOH will release more details tonight.

13 imported cases yesterday

In yesterday’s update, Singapore confirmed 13 new Covid-19 cases on 24 Mar, comprising all imported ones as well.

Of these cases, there were:

3 Singaporeans and 2 Permanent Residents (PRs) who came back from Malaysia, India, Austria, and the United States

1 Dependant’s Pass holder from India

1 Work Pass holder from the United States

5 Work Permit holders from Bangladesh, the Philippines, and India — 1 is a domestic worker

1 Short-Term Visit Pass holder from the United Arab Emirates who’s here for a work project

They had all been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.