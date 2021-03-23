Singapore Confirms 13 New Covid-19 Cases On 23 Mar

On Tuesday (23 Mar), the Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 13 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

Among the cases are:

0 community cases

0 in the dorms

13 imported cases

All imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Today’s cases bring our national tally to 60,221.

More details will be released by MOH tonight.

12 imported cases yesterday

Yesterday on 22 Mar, Singapore confirmed 12 new Covid-19 cases.

Of these cases, there were:

1 Dependent’s Pass holder from India

2 Work Pass holders from India

6 Work Permit holders from Bangladesh and India

3 Short-Term Visit Pass holders from India & Indonesia

The Short-Term Visit Pass holders are visiting family members who are Singaporeans or Singapore Permanent Residents.

They had all been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

Covid-19 situation in Singapore has been improving

There has been no reported community cases in the past 11 days.

If Singapore continues to keep the pandemic under control, we can look forward to more normalcy and freedoms to come.

So let’s continue our efforts in observing Covid-19 safety measures and do remember to seek medical attention if feeling unwell.

Featured image by MS News.