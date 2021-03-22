Singapore Confirms 12 New Covid-19 Cases On 22 Mar

On Monday (22 Mar), the Ministry of Health (MOH) made early confirmation of 12 new Covid-19 cases. This brings our national tally to 60,208.

Among the cases are:

0 community cases

0 in the dorms

12 imported cases

All imported cases had been put on SHN upon their arrival in Singapore.

MOH will release more details tonight.

12 imported cases yesterday

Looking back at yesterday’s updates, Singapore confirmed 12 Covid-19 cases on 21 Mar.

Here’s the breakdown of the details, according to MOH:

1 Singaporean who returned from India

2 Long-Term Visit Pass holders from India

1 Dependent’s Pass holder from Nepal

1 Work Pass holder from Nepal

4 Special Pass holders who are sea crew and arrived from Indonesia

3 Work Permit holders from India, Indonesia, and the Philippines

All 3 of the Work Permit holders were foreign domestic workers.

Cases from 21 Mar had all been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore.

Continue to observe safety measures

It has been 10 days since Singapore’s last community case was reported.

While this is certainly good news for Singapore, we must remember not to be complacent in the face of an ongoing pandemic.

So even as vaccinations continue to roll out, do remember to observe Covid-19 safety measures and seek medical help if feeling unwell.

