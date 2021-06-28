Singapore Confirms 9 New Covid-19 Cases On 28 Jun 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 9 new Covid-19 cases today (28 Jun). This brings the national tally to 62,553.

Among them are:

4 community cases

0 dormitory cases

5 imported cases

There are no unlinked cases in the community.

Meanwhile, all 5 imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival and were tested during their stay. 2 of them are returning Singaporeans/Permanent Residents.

As investigations are ongoing, MOH said they would release further details tonight.

12 community cases on 27 Jun with 1 unlinked

Yesterday (27 Jun), Singapore reported 14 new Covid-19 cases, comprising 12 community cases and 2 imported.

Here are some of the highlights of the community cases, according to MOH:

5 linked to Changi General Hospital cluster

2 linked to the 115 Bukit Merah View market cluster

1 linked to 105 Henderson Crescent cluster

The sole unlinked case is Case 64483. He is a 37-year-old Singaporean who works as a bunker surveyor at GW Marine Pte Ltd and is fully vaccinated.

During a routine test, his pooled test result returned positive on 25 Jun. He then developed a fever. After taking an individual test, he was confirmed with Covid-19 the next day.

2 imported cases include 1 PR

Meanwhile, the 2 imported cases are:

• A Permanent Resident (PR) who’s back from India

• A Work Permit holder from Indonesia

They were put on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

Get vaccinated when you can

Covid-19 remains a threat to our community, but hopefully, Singapore will be out of the woods soon with intensified vaccination efforts.

If you have yet to book your vaccination, do so when you have the chance. In the meantime, let’s stay vigilant, especially when you’re heading out.

Wear your masks right, practise safe distancing, and maintain good hygiene.

