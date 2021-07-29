133 New Covid-19 Cases On 29 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (29 Jul) that there are 133 new Covid-19 cases, of which 129 are local.

30 infections are linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster.

50 cases are currently unlinked.

There are also 4 imported cases.

MOH said that the 129 local Covid-19 cases on 29 Jul include 30 linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster.

Another 2 cases are in the KTV cluster.

68 cases are linked to previous cases and were already on quarantine.

Another 11 were detected through surveillance.

Meanwhile, 50 cases are currently unlinked.

4 seniors at risk of serious illness

MOH also said that 4 seniors above 70 years old were detected, and they are at risk of serious illness as they are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

There are also 4 imported cases, who were already on SHN or isolated upon arrival here.

3 were detected upon arrival, while 1 developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

The Jurong Fishery Port cluster has grown to 962 cases.

Jurong bakery cluster grows to 6 cases

MOH says that there is likely ongoing transmission at a Jurong bakery, Home’s Favourite Pte Ltd.

As of yesterday, there were 6 cases linked to the cluster at the bakery located along Jalan Tepong at Jurong Food Hub.

The premises have been closed since today until 12 Aug.

Staff will be placed on quarantine and tested during that period.

There are also 4 other clusters, which are linked to individual cases for now.

In the past 7 days, unlinked cases had grown to 217 cases compared to 45 in the previous week.

This may be due to the constraints of contact tracers given the number of new cases recently.

25 cases of serious illnesses in hospital

There are currently 567 Covid-19 cases in hospital, MOH said.

While most are well and under observation, 23 cases require oxygen and 2 are in the intensive care unit.

MOH noted that out of these 25 cases, 1 is fully vaccinated but requires oxygen as she has underlying medical conditions. She is over 60 years old.

A total of 16 seniors above 60 years old have fallen very ill, with 15 either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Vaccination is preventing severe illness in most cases

In some good news, the number of severe illnesses have not increased exponentially compared to the rising number of cases here.

This can be attributed to vaccination, which studies show can help prevent hospitalisations and severe illness.

While more than 100,000 vulnerable seniors are yet to get jabbed, there is hope that more can do so soon.

