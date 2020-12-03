Singapore Confirms 9 New Covid-19 Cases On 3 Dec

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 9 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (3 Dec).

8 are imported, among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

There’s 1 local case, involving a worker staying in a dormitory.

Daily cases remain low

While there’ve been no recent updates on when Phase 3 will commence, people’s eagerness to welcome the changes remains.

Slightly looser restrictions aside, we should remember that even as we gather with more friends, our health and safety will always be the top priorities.

Masks will continue to be a staple part of our everyday outfits, and safe check-ins as well as temperature screening will be the norm at public places.

If you feel the slightest bit unwell, make sure to stay home and only go out to see a doctor. Any subsequent check-ups will have to be with the same doctor too.

Our consistently low number of daily cases may give us a lot of confidence, but the virus will still be a threat regardless. So, remember to stay vigilant.

Hope a vaccine will be ready soon

As more companies begin to come forward with claims of Covid-19 vaccines ready for mass usage, hope for a much safer future awaits.

All we have to do is wait for MOH and the relevant authorities to give the green light, and we might have a stronger way to protect ourselves against the virus soon.

How accessible it’ll be to the wider public remains to be seen.

Be responsible citizens

Though circumstances now are positively different from when the pandemic first hit our shores months ago, this is no reason for us to be complacent.

Let’s continue to be responsible citizens and adhere to health and safety precautions, as they’re meant to keep us safe after all.

In due time, we’ll hopefully be able to resume normal life as we once knew it, before Covid-19 brought the world to its knees.

