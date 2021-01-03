Singapore Confirms 35 New Covid-19 Cases On 3 Jan

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 35 new Covid-19 cases today (3 Jan). This is the highest daily record in over 3 months, bringing the national tally to 58,697.

All 35 arrived from overseas. They had already been serving Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) or placed in isolation upon arrival.

Among them are 6 Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PRs), and 7 domestic workers.

MOH will release more details tonight.

33 imported cases yesterday

Summing up yesterday’s update, Singapore had confirmed 33 new Covid-19 cases on 2 Jan, comprising all imported ones.

Before today’s update, this was the highest daily tally in about 3.5 months.

Here’s the breakdown of the details, according to MOH:

6 Singapore (PRs) who came back from India and Indonesia

5 Dependant’s Pass holders from India and the United States

2 Long-Term Visit Pass holders from Egypt and India

1 Student’s Pass holder from India

6 Work Pass holders from India and Myanmar

12 Work Permit holders from Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, and the Philippines — 9 are domestic workers

1 Short-Term Visit Pass holder from Indonesia who is here to visit her Singaporean parent.

All were already serving SHN upon touching down and were tested during their stay.

Stay vigilant even with vaccines underway

The rise in imported cases daily is to be expected, as Singapore eases travel restrictions for essential purposes like work.

However, authorities are taking swift measures to filter out the virus at our borders before travellers are allowed to mingle in the community.

Even though vaccines are being rolled out currently, we should remain vigilant as a community to ensure that the Covid-19 outbreak is under control in Singapore.

So, mask up, follow all Covid-19 safety measures, and more importantly, practise good hygiene.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.