23 Covid-19 Cases On 3 Mar

Community Covid-19 cases have slowly crept up over the past week, though figures remain low overall. As the CNY festive period just ended recently, this is perhaps expected.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Wednesday (3 Mar) that there are 23 new Covid-19 cases.

21 of the cases are imported, and there are 2 community infections. There are no dorm cases today.

MOH’s update mentions that the cases today include 2 community infections, the first time in 5 days.

Previous days only included imported and dorm cases.

They were already on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) and were tested during their stay.

2 Mar cases included 4 foreign domestic workers

Yesterday’s (2 Mar) cases included 8 infections, which were similarly all imported.

They arrived from the following countries:

Bangladesh

India

Indonesia

Philippines

4 of them are foreign domestic workers, MOH said.

MOH will provide additional details on today’s cases at night.

Featured image by MS News.