Singapore Confirms 58 New Covid-19 Cases On 30 Jan

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 58 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (30 Jan).

55 are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs). Of these, 4 are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PRs), while 32 are foreign domestic workers.

There are 3 cases in the community, ending the week-long streak of no community cases.

The last highest tally Singapore recorded in a day was on 11 Sep 2020, with 87 cases. This makes today’s number the highest we’ve had in over 4 months.

Today’s report brings our total so far to 59,507.

More Covid-19 cases with UK strain surface

Despite the fairly constant daily numbers and low community cases, a different type of concern may be creeping in.

As of yesterday (29 Jan), MOH revealed that they’ve detected 25 cases with the B117 Covid-19 strain from the United Kingdom (UK).

Interestingly, 20 are imported, while 5 are cases in the community.

Of the 5, 3 are staff at a restaurant at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, while 2 are a Singaporean couple who had visited the airport.

MOH has yet to release any advisories regarding this strain, so there’s no reason to worry for now.

Reciprocal Green Lane with 3 countries suspended

As the world continues to grapple with the pandemic, Singapore announced the suspension of Reciprocal Green Lanes (RGL) with 3 countries:

Malaysia

South Korea

Germany

This is in light of the worrying rise in Covid-19 cases there, with Singapore wishing to curb the incidence of imported cases.

The suspension will start from Monday (1 Feb) and will last for 3 months. Singapore will then review the latest situation before making a follow-up decision.

Vaccine part of nationwide safety protocols

With the vaccination rollout in good stead, we can hopefully add another form of protection to our existing defence.

But we have continue adhering to other existing precautions diligently, to ensure the best possible level of safety.

Wear a mask whenever you leave the house, and sanitise regularly.

Since the festive season is near, take extra care to ensure that everybody is doing their parts.

We’d want to move beyond Phase 3 eventually, and it has to start from all of us.

