Singapore Confirms 29 New Covid-19 Cases On 31 Jan

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 29 new Covid-19 cases today (31 Jan). This brings the national tally to 59,536.

All 29 cases are imported. They had already been served Stay-Home Notices (SHN) or placed in isolation upon arrival.

Look out for more details from MOH tonight.

3 community & 55 imported cases yesterday

Looking back at yesterday’s update, Singapore confirmed a total of 58 new Covid-19 cases on 30 Jan, comprising 3 community infections and 55 imported.

Here’s a breakdown of the imported cases, according to MOH:

3 Singaporeans and 1 Permanent Resident (PR) who came back from Bahrain, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom

4 Dependant’s Pass holders from France, India, and Russia

1 Long-Term Visit Pass holder from India

2 Work Pass holders from Romania and the United Arab Emirates

41 Work Permit holders from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Myanmar — including 32 domestic workers

3 Short-Term Visit Pass holders 1 from Indonesia for a job placement Another from India to study here 1 more from Bangladesh who intends to visit her family member, currently hospitalised in Singapore



3 community cases didn’t seek medical treatment despite having symptoms

In slightly more concerning news, 3 community cases reported yesterday (31 Jan) comprised 1 male Singaporean and 2 PRs who are husband and wife.

The male Singaporean – Case 59757 – works as an aviation screening officer at Changi Airport Terminal 1, and had met 12 others for tennis before testing positive for Covid-19 on 28 Jan.

Meanwhile, Case 59788 is a 68-year-old male PR who works as a cleaner at Broadway Coffee Shop (848 Yishun Street 81).

He had a sore throat and body aches on 26 Jan. Instead of seeking medical attention, he went to work as usual the next day. He later suffered a runny nose on 27 Jan night, and decided to stay home on 28 Jan.

His wife, Case 59789, is a 69-year-old female PR. She had cough and flu on 23 Jan, but didn’t seek medical treatment until 29 Jan when she was with her husband.

Seek medical attention when you’re unwell

If anything, yesterday’s updates underscore the importance of seeking medical attention and staying home when you’re unwell.

Even if you’re having mild symptoms, it’s best to get a checkup to be sure before going out and putting others at risk.

As the world grapples with containing the Covid-19 outbreak, now’s definitely not the time to be complacent. Otherwise, we may risk jeopardising Singapore’s progress in combatting the pandemic.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.