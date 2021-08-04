Singapore Confirms 95 New Covid-19 Cases On 4 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 95 new Covid-19 cases today (4 Aug). This brings the national tally to 65,410.

Among them are:

92 locally transmitted cases

3 imported cases

Of the 92 local infections, 30 cases are currently unlinked.

This is the lowest daily figure reported since 18 Jul. There was a total of 92 cases confirmed that day.

Meanwhile, among the 3 imported cases, 1 was detected upon arrival, while 2 developed symptoms while serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

MOH will release more updates on the local Covid-19 situation tonight.

102 Covid-19 cases on 3 Aug

Yesterday, Singapore reported 102 new Covid-19 cases, comprising 98 locally transmitted infections and 4 imported.

Here’s how these figures compare to the daily community Covid-19 figures reported in the last 30 days.

Amongst the 98 cases, authorities detected 46 who were already quarantined and another 21 through surveillance. This leaves 31 unlinked.

Other highlights from the update include:

The Case 64388 cluster has been closed after no cases were detected in 28 days

8 new clusters emerged, including Changi General Hospital and Kian Hiap Construction

Singapore’s total number of active clusters is now at 100

22 more cases linked to Jurong Fishery Port cluster, bringing the total cases to 1,097

National vaccination progress

As of 2 Aug, Singapore has administered 7,703,746 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, covering 4,321,223 people, or 77% of the population.

3,505,975, or 63%, have received 2 doses, hence completing the full vaccination regimen.

Meanwhile, 108,815 doses of Sinovac vaccines have been administered so far to 75,856 people.

Goal: Have two-thirds of population fully vaccinated by 9 Aug

With a vaccination rate of 63% so far, Singapore is on track to have two-thirds of the population, or around 66%, fully vaccinated by National Day.

Once we’ve achieved this, we can look forward to a reopening that allows greater freedom to those who have received 2 doses.

Getting to work out at the gym and dine in again are just some of the ‘benefits’ to anticipate. We hope eligible individuals who have yet to book appointments for their second jabs would do so ASAP.

