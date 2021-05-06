18 New Covid-19 Cases On 6 May

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as on Thursday (6 May) that there are 18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

2 cases are in the community, while the other 16 are imported.

2 local transmissions were reported today, MOH said.

Meanwhile there are no cases in the dormitories.

MOH also said that the 16 imported cases had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

New Covid-19 cluster at Pasir Panjang Terminal

Yesterday’s new cases include a community case, a 59-year-old male Singaporean who works as a trailer truck driver at Brani Terminal and Pasir Panjang Terminal.

The man developed a fever and sore throat on 2 May

3 other cases also worked at Pasir Panjang Terminal, making this a cluster.

As such, special testing operations will test port workers employed by PSA Singapore, and deployed at Pasir Panjang Terminal.

Start to contain Covid-19 cases in community

A majority of us have worked hard over the past months to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Although measures have tightened, we’re sure that most of us will continue to keep up the good work which led to few to no cases the few months.

With any luck, we should get out of this crisis and bounce back as we have before.

Featured image by MS News.