Singapore Confirms 16 New Covid-19 Cases On 8 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 16 new Covid-19 cases today (8 Jul). This brings the national tally to 62,668.

Among them are:

3 locally transmitted cases

13 imported cases

2 of the 3 local infections are unlinked.

Meanwhile, all 13 imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival and were tested during their stay.

12 were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while 1 started developing symptoms during SHN/isolation.

More updates on the local Covid-19 situation will be released tonight.

5 locally transmitted cases on 7 Jul

Yesterday, Singapore reported 12 new Covid-19 cases in total, with 5 locally transmitted infections. The other 7 cases were imported.

Here’s how these figures compare with the daily reported cases over the last 30 days.

A new cluster emerged, involving Case 64599. There are a total of 4 cases linked to it as of 7 Jul.

This brings the number of active clusters back up to 23 from 22.

National vaccination progress

Singapore continues to make good progress with its national vaccination programme.

As of 6 Jul, a total of 5,933,179 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered, covering 3,729,907 people.

2,203,272 have received their 2nd dose and completed the full vaccination regimen.

Maintain good hygiene & stay safe

Singapore is prepared to reopen further with a suite of new relaxed Covid-19 measures announced yesterday (7 Jul).

However, we must also remember that this isn’t the time to be complacent. In fact, safe management measures are all the more essential to keep the outbreak at bay.

Do continue to maintain good hygiene and a safe distance from others when you’re out.

