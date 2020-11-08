Singapore Confirms 2 New Covid-19 Cases On 8 Nov

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 2 new Covid-19 cases today (8 Nov). The national tally is now at 58,056.

Of the 2, there are:

2 imported cases

0 living in workers’ dorm

0 community cases

All 2 imported ones are serving Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) after arriving at Singapore. MOH will release more details tonight.

7 imported cases yesterday

Looking back at yesterday’s updates, MOH made early confirmation of 7 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm. All 7 are imported.

Here’s the breakdown of their details, according to MOH:

2 Singaporeans returned from United Kingdom UK)and Canada

1 Singapore Permanent Resident (PR) returned from South Korea

1 Work Pass holder from Netherlands

1 Work Permit holder from Malaysia

2 Short-Term Visit Pass holders from UK & Ukraine

1 of the Short-Term Visit Pass holders is here to visit her child, who is a PR. While the other touched down from Ukraine to board a ship here as a crew member.

All are currently serving SHNs and they were tested during the period.

In slightly better news, authorities have closed the cluster at Westlite Toh Guan Dormitory cluster after no fresh cases were reported in the last 28 days.

Situation under control in Singapore

This is the 3rd day in a row that no community cases were reported. It gives us hope that the outbreak is well under control, as authorities proactively filter out the virus at the border.

As other countries are struggling to contain the 2nd and 3rd wave of infections, residents in Singapore have much to be grateful for.

We mustn’t take this progress for granted. So do remain vigilant, continue wearing your masks as well as maintaining good personal hygiene.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.