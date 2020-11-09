Singapore Confirms 8 New Covid-19 Cases On 9 Nov

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 8 new Covid-19 cases today (9 Nov). The national tally is now at 58,064.

Of the 8, there are:

8 imported cases

0 living in workers’ dorm

0 community cases

All 8 imported ones are serving Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) after arriving at Singapore. MOH will release more details tonight.

2 imported cases yesterday

Looking back at yesterday’s updates, MOH made early confirmation of 2 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm. Both were imported.

Here’s the breakdown of the cases:

A Work Permit holder who arrived from Indonesia

A Dependant’s Pass holder who arrived from the United Arab Emirates

Both are currently serving SHNs upon touching down in Singapore.

No community cases for 4th day in a row

With today’s update, this makes it the 4th day in a row that no community cases were reported in Singapore.

While this stable situation seems to show that the outbreak is under control, we should always continue to practise good hygiene and adhere to safe distancing.

Do remember to wear a mask, and see a doctor right away when you feel unwell.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.