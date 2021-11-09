People Who Are Medically Ineligible For Covid-19 Jabs Can Get Certificate To Enter VDS Venues

The government is extending Vaccination-Differentiated Safe Management Measures (VDS) to more places to keep the unvaccinated safe while we reopen further.

However, there are some who are simply unable to get vaccinated for medical reasons.

As such, these people can apply for a concession to enter venues with VDS, such as malls and eateries.

From 15 Nov, they can visit any GP clinic or healthcare institution to be certified as medically ineligible.

Medically-ineligible people can get Covid-19 certification for VDS settings

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (8 Nov), those medically ineligible for Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccine programme will be recognised.

They can visit any GP clinic or healthcare institution from 15 Nov to get certified.

The criteria are as follows:

Those aged 18 and above unable to complete vaccination due to allergies to NVP vaccines

Those below 18 unable to complete vaccination due to allergies to previous dose of PSAR-authorised mRNA vaccines and unable to take Sinovac

People who’ve had a transplant within the past 3 months

Those with aggressive immunotherapy

Those with active cancer or undergoing treatment

The full criteria can be found here.

The certification will take effect from 1 Dec.

MOH is working with GovTech to reflect the ineligibility status on TraceTogether, so that they won’t need to use the paper memo to enter VDS venues.

List of settings with VDS

These are the venues where VDS will be in effect:

Dining-in at F&B establishments including hawker centres and coffee shops

Mask-off personal care services (e.g. facials and saunas)

High-intensity/ mask-off sports/ exercise activities and classes

Mask-off arts classes (e.g. classes involving singing and wind instruments)

Attractions (including museums)

Cinemas

Congregational and worship services

Live performances

MICE events

Shopping malls and large standalone stores

Solemnisations and wedding receptions

Spectator and participatory sports events

Risk of Covid-19 is higher for unvaccinated even with certificate

Though the concession exists for the medically ineligible, MOH warns that the unvaccinated still carry a higher risk of infection and severe illness.

As such, it strongly encourages individuals to minimise such activities and “to use this concession judiciously”.

However, if there is an event that you simply must go for, the certificate should help.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.