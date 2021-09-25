3 Covid-19 Deaths Reported On 24 Sep Involve Seniors With Medical Conditions

With daily Covid-19 cases in the 4-digit range, Singapore is navigating a rather rough terrain now.

At the same time, we’re also recording a rising number of Covid-19 casualties every day.

On Friday (24 Sep), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported the demise of 3 other Covid-19 patients, all aged above 75.

3 Covid-19 deaths on 24 Sep involve seniors above 75

In its update on Friday (24 Sep), MOH reported 1,650 new Covid-19 cases and the passing of 3 patients.

The youngest of the 3 casualties is a 79-year-old Singaporean man, Case 72389, who tested positive on 8 Sep.

Not vaccinated against Covid-19, he passed away some 2.5 weeks later on Friday (24 Sep).

He also suffered from a long list of medical conditions:

High blood cholesterol

High blood pressure

Chronic obstruction of airflow in lungs

Graves’ disease

High blood pressure in lung arteries

The second victim was an 83-year-old Singaporean man whom MOH identified as Case 76190.

He tested positive on 14 Sep and passed away from complications on 24 Sep.

Like the previous case, he also had several underlying medical conditions such as:

Diabetes

High blood cholesterol

High blood pressure

Restrictive lung disease

The third and oldest Covid-19 casualty MOH reported on 24 Sep was an 86-year-old Singaporean man.

He tested positive for Covid-19 on 16 Sep and succumbed to the infection on 24 Sep.

His history of medical conditions included:

bronchiectasis

High blood pressure

Ischaemic heart disease

Restrictive lung disease

According to MOH, both the second and third victims had been vaccinated.

13 Covid-19 deaths in the last 5 days

Over the past 5 days, Singapore has reported 13 deaths due to Covid-19 complications. In total, 73 patients have passed away.

The number of Covid-19 patients who are seriously ill continues to be high, with 185 either requiring oxygen treatment or ICU care.

49 new cases at the Blue Stars Dormitory cluster

Though MOH didn’t report any new clusters yesterday, one of the existing ones saw a sharp rise in cases.

The Blue Stars Dormitory cluster recorded 49 new cases, all of which had been in quarantine prior to testing positive.

The number of cases in the cluster currently stands at 219, comprising dormitory residents.

Hope tighter restrictions will help Singapore regain momentum

With yet another large wave of transmissions, we’re truly living in unprecedented times.

The healthcare sector has to find its bearings as more people require medical care.

Hopefully, the new restrictions will help them manage that, so they can provide treatment to patients who need it.

As for the rest of us, let’s be patient as we get through this difficult period together.

