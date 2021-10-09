1 Partially Vaccinated Covid-19 Fatality With No Known Medical Conditions Reported On 8 Oct

Of late, the vast majority of our Covid-19 fatalities have involved patients with underlying medical conditions.

Yet last night (8 Oct), a healthy individual with no known medical conditions was among the 6 latest casualties who succumbed to Covid-19 complications.

The individual was, however, partially vaccinated.

Patient with no known medical conditions among 6 latest casualties

On Friday (8 Oct) night, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 3,590 new cases in Singapore and the tragic demise of 6 individuals.

Aged between 67 and 93 years old, the 6 casualties had different vaccination statuses:

2 unvaccinated individuals

3 partially vaccinated individuals

1 fully vaccinated individual

5 of them had underlying medical conditions, which could have made them more susceptible to serious illness.

The remaining case had no underlying medical conditions but was only partially vaccinated.

Over the last 12 days, 63 patients in Singapore have passed away due to Covid-19 complications. Yesterday also marked the 19th consecutive day that the MOH has reported multiple Covid-19 deaths.

In total, 142 Covid-19 cases have succumbed to their infections.

348 patients undergoing oxygen treatment or ICU care

Worryingly, the number of seriously ill patients continues to increase.

As of 8 Oct, 348 Covid-19 cases either require oxygen supplementation or ICU care.

Source

The number has risen by more than 80 since the dip several days ago.

MOH closely monitoring 5 active clusters

MOH is currently monitoring 5 active clusters of which 2 involve workers’ dormitories:

ASPRI-Westlite Papan Dormitory – 32 new cases, 229 total

PPT Lodge 1B Dormitory – 12 new cases, 138 total

Transmissions have reportedly occurred among residents. There is no evidence to suggest any spread outside their premises.

The remaining clusters that MOH is keeping a close eye on include a pre-school, wholesale centre, and care home:

Learning Vision @ Changi Airport – 1 new case, 15 total

MWS Christalite Methodist Home – 13 new cases, 89 total

Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre – 4 new cases, 334 total

Follow safety advisories closely

Though not everyone may be at risk of serious illness following a Covid-19 infection, that doesn’t make us immune to complications and even death.

As Singapore rides out the latest wave of infections, let’s adhere to safety advisories and get ourselves vaccinated if we’re not.

MS News sends our sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased.

Featured image adapted from Hannah Sibayan on Unsplash.