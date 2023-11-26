13-Month-Old Toddler In S’pore Dies Of Covid-19, Was Unvaccinated With History Of Congenital Condition

Toddler Is Singapore’s First Covid-19 Death In A Child Under 12 Years Old In 2023

A 13-month-old toddler in Singapore died of Covid-19 on 12 Oct, marking the first death from the virus in a patient under 12 in 2023.

The boy did not receive vaccinations against the virus and had a history of a congenital condition before the infection.

Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) noted that while the risk of severe Covid-19 is lower in young children, it can still occur in those with underlying medical conditions.

As such, MOH reminds everyone including guardians of children six months or older to keep up-to-date with their vaccinations.

Child who died was unvaccinated & had underlying congenital condition

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the 13-month-old boy passed away on 12 Oct.

Citing an MOH response, CNA reported that the boy did not receive vaccinations against the virus.

Before his infection, he also allegedly had a “significant medical history of a congenital condition” with a poor prognosis.

Tested positive on 10 Oct, passed away 2 days later

The young boy was reportedly admitted to the hospital on the same day he tested positive for Covid-19 on 10 Oct.

Unfortunately, he passed away just two days later.

Quoting the health ministry, CNA wrote, “The cause of death was acute Covid-19 infection, with his (the child’s) congenital condition being a contributing cause.”

Toddler is Singapore’s first under-12 Covid-19 death in 2023

MOH added that this is Singapore’s first Covid-19 death in a patient under 12 this year.

There were three such deaths last year, while there were none in 2020 or 2021, noted CNA.

In light of this development, MOH noted that,

The risk of severe Covid-19 in young children is lower than that in older adults, but severe outcomes can still occur, particularly in those who have underlying medical conditions and who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19

The ministry also urged everyone, including parents of children six months and older, to ensure that their vaccinations are up-to-date, according to prevailing recommendations.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the deceased child’s loved ones. May they find the strength to overcome this difficult loss.

