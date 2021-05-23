Singapore Confirms 25 New Covid-19 Cases On 23 May

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 25 new Covid-19 cases today (23 May). This brings the national tally to 61,824.

Among them are:

21 community cases

1 living in a dormitory

3 imported cases

19 local infections are linked to previous cases, and 3 are currently unlinked.

Meanwhile, all imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay. 2 are returning Singaporeans/Permanent Residents.

As investigations are ongoing, we can expect more details in MOH’s update later tonight.

22 community cases yesterday with 7 unlinked

Yesterday (22 May), Singapore reported 29 new Covid-19 cases, comprising 22 community cases and 7 imported.

As of 12pm, MOH ascertained that 8 were unlinked. The figure was then updated to 7 in their late-night update.

Among the 7 unlinked cases are:

Case 63568 — A 47-year-old Malaysian male who is currently unemployed

Case 63575 — A 58-year-old Singaporean male who works at Assalaamu’alaikum Enterprise Pte Ltd but has been working from home

Case 63580 — A 38-year-old Singaporean male who works as an online stocks trader.

Case 63582 — 41-year-old China national female who is a production worker at Baxter Healthcare SA Singapore Branch

Case 63588 — A 30-year-old Singaporean male who works as an engineer at Sembcorp Marine

Case 63591 — A 54-year-old Singaporean male who works as a warehouse manager at Sony Electronics Pte Ltd. Also visited Westgate recently.

Case 63593 — A 24-year-old Malaysian male who works as a kitchen assistant at Fun Toast in Westgate Tower

15 community cases linked to previously confirmed infections

The remaining cases are linked to the following clusters/cases:

Changi Airport Terminal 3

SMS InfoComm

Pacific Law Corporation

McDonald’s delivery riders

Case 63357 — A 32-year-old Singaporean male who works as an IT engineer at AbbVie Operations Singapore Pte Ltd

Case 63414 — A 40-year-old Singaporean male who works as a vending machine loader at Warburg Pte Ltd, and a food delivery rider for Deliveroo and Grab

Case 63479 — A 49-year-old female Permanent Resident who is a homemaker

Case 63487 — A 19-year-old Malaysian female who is a Singapore Polytechnic student

Case 63516 — A 28-year-old female Singaporean who is a homemaker

7 imported cases

Here’s a breakdown of the 7 imported cases yesterday:

2 Singaporeans and 1 Permanent Resident who came back from India and the Philippines

3 Work Permit holders from the Philippines

1 Dependant’s Pass holder from Angola

They had all already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

Stay home as much as possible, follow the rules

Singapore continues to record a high number of community cases daily. With multiple unlinked infections, it is best that we stay home as much as possible and strictly follow the rules when we’re out.

Take care and stay safe, everyone.

Featured image by MS News.