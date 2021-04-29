Singapore Confirms 35 New Covid-19 Cases On 29 Apr 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 35 new Covid-19 cases today (29 Apr). This brings the national tally to 61,121.

Among them are:

16 community cases

0 in the dorms

19 imported cases

Among the community cases, 7 are family members of the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer who tested positive on 27 Apr.

Another 8 are linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital nurse on duty at Ward 9D. They were detected from testing of patients and staff after the ward was locked down.

Meanwhile, all imported infections had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

As investigations are ongoing, we can expect more details in MOH’s update later tonight.

3 community cases yesterday included TTSH nurse

Yesterday (28 Apr), Singapore confirmed 23 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm, comprising 3 in the community and 20 imported.

A nurse from Tan Tock Seng Hospital was among 3 community cases yesterday. She developed a cough, sore throat, and body aches on 27 Apr, and tested positive the same day.

As a precaution, the hospital has barred all visitors until further notice. More details here.

The remaining 2 cases are:

A 38-year-old male Singaporean who works as an ICA officer at Changi Airport Terminal 1. He tested positive on 27 Apr.

A 58-year-old male Singaporean who is a construction project manager. He tested positive on 27 Apr. Was based in Nepal from 13 Feb-13 Dec 2020 He was detected via Covid-19 pre-departure test before his flight back to Nepal and is asymptomatic



2 Singaporeans & 1 PR among 20 imported cases yesterday

Meanwhile, here’s a summary of the imported cases, according to MOH:

2 Singaporeans and 1 Permanent Resident (PR) who came back from India and the United Arab Emirates

5 Work Pass holders from India, Japan, Nepal, the Maldives, and Uzbekistan

6 Work Permit holders from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Mexico, and the Philippines — 2 are domestic workers

1 Dependant’s Pass holder from Nepal

4 Short-Term Pass holders from India and the Philippines who are either here to visit their Singaporean/PR family members or to work on a project.

1 Special Pass holder who is a sea crew from Indonesia

They had all already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

Featured image by MS News.